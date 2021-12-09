Bitcoin demonstrates sustainability as financial resource - FARI Solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Bitcoin demonstrates sustainability as a financial resource, Director of Operations at FARI Solutions advisory company Shafiq Amiri said at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku on Dec. 9, Trend reports.

According to Amiri, central banks face various challenges when it comes to using digital currencies.

“The main problem is anonymity. The central banks discourage anonymous payments and work together in a number of countries to develop legal frameworks. For example, using bitcoin allows you to make five anonymous payments at the same time. Today, millions of such operations are performed,” he noted.

“Bitcoin is based on blockchain technology, and from the point of view of the environment, it’s not a sustainable solution, but in terms of financial resource, today we already see the stability of this currency," he added.