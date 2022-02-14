Azerbaijan's Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Azerbaijan's Baktelecom LLC denied the information disseminated on social media about the alleged suspension of Internet access for a week due to preventive work in the CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) networks, Baktelecom told Trend.

According to the agency, CDMA is a wireless telephone service and does not provide Internet services to subscribers via the network.

During February 14-21, 2022, Baktelecom LLC will suspend wireless telephone services only to subscribers with 511 and 555 prefixes, said the organization.

