Azerbaijan's Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
Azerbaijan's Baktelecom LLC denied the information disseminated on social media about the alleged suspension of Internet access for a week due to preventive work in the CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) networks, Baktelecom told Trend.
According to the agency, CDMA is a wireless telephone service and does not provide Internet services to subscribers via the network.
During February 14-21, 2022, Baktelecom LLC will suspend wireless telephone services only to subscribers with 511 and 555 prefixes, said the organization.
