Apple revamps iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chip

During its Peek Performance event on Tuesday, Apple introduced a new iPhone SE with an upgraded A15 Bionic chip. Notably, A15 Bionic, the same chip used in the iPhone 13, features a 6-core CPU, which is 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8, along with a 4-core GPU, Trend reports citing Hypebeast.

The new device arrives in three new colorways — Midnight, Starlight and Product Red — and features the “toughest glass in a smartphone,” which also appears on the back of the iPhone 13.

As part of Apple’s latest camera innovations, the new device includes the 12-megapixel camera with Deep Fusion, a feature that provides optimal texture and depth in photos. The company notes that the A15 chip’s ISP is responsible for the upgraded photo quality, not new camera hardware.

Additionally, Apple says the iPhone SE features a “better battery life” and a home button for secure login. The new device will also arrive with 5G capabilities and will receive iOS updates for “years to come,” according to the company.

The new iPhone SE will start at $429 USD and will release on March 18. Preorders will begin this Friday.