Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service releases statement on cyber attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan's information internet resources have recently been subjected to targeted cyber attacks, Trend reports referring to the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The primary goal of the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks is to restrict access to services provided through information resources, the agency said.

"The relevant attacks resulted in short-term interruptions in the activity of some taxi services and several internet information resources belonging to banks, media, and other fields. The owners of internet information resources have been informed in advance about possible cyber attacks and provided with appropriate support. Meanwhile, the agency jointly with the relevant authorities are currently taking measures to prevent attacks and minimize the consequences. Given the intensifying cyber attacks against Azerbaijan's internet resources, the Electronic Security Service recommends to strengthen security measures and, if necessary, temporarily limit requests from abroad.