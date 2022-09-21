Azerbaijan and Israel cooperate closely in cybersecurity field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan and Israel are closely cooperating in the field of cybersecurity, former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Moshe Yaalon said this during the event on 'Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions', Trend reports.

According to him, modern technology is necessary not only for doing business and ensuring network security but also for ensuring the security of army.

"Nowadays we are on a new battlefield, without a physical enemy. Modern attacks are carried out with a huge stream of data, at high speeds," Yaalon said.

He noted that technology allows fighting not only cybercrime but also identifying criminals.

"We must surpass our enemies in a new arena, we must increase investment in cyberspace and we must unite on this issue," he added.