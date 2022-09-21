Iranian minister comments on provision of internet to Iran via Starlink satellite network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The provision of the Internet to Iran by the American satellite company ‘Space X’ through the ‘Starlink’ satellite network should be carried out within the framework of the country's laws, Iranian Minister of Communication and Information Technologies Isa Zarepour told reporters in Tehran on September 21, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

The minister stressed that any operator company can legally provide internet in Iran only within the framework of the country’s laws.

“It is not possible to provide Internet to Iran through the ‘Starlink’ satellite network soon,” Zarepour added.

On September 19, the CEO of ‘Space X’ Company Elon Musk said that the company will seek exemption from US sanctions against Iran in order to provide Starlink satellite broadband service in Iran.

