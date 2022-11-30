Digitalization - key factor in development of economy, co-founder of Horizon Advisory says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Digitalization is a key factor in development of the economy, co-founder of Horizon Advisory, a leading geopolitical consultancy, and a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Emily de La Bruyère said on November 30 at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"There is a digital revolution taking place to enter a new information era. The world is changing because of technology and 5G is a very good example of this and 5G has the potential to be enabler of this. Now the things move very quickly on the network. We will a enter a world where information governance is not only a virtual space, but also a physical space. This offers very real opportunities across everything from manufacturing to energy, society, transportation. It also creates very real risks. It increases the power the information network has and with increased power obviously comes more risks. The risks that seem particularly relevant information acquisition, surveillance, cyber-attacks. There is also a big data risk. That’s an issue of national and economic security as well. Information risks can lead to economy risks," she said.