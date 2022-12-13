Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development to set tariffs for radio frequencies (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Tariffs for radio frequencies in Azerbaijan will be set by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports on December 13 via the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The issue has been reflected in the amendment to the Rule on the allocation, registration, and use of radio frequencies, and the establishment of fees.

For radio frequencies used for civil purposes, one-time and urgent (monthly or annual) tariffs will be set, taking into account their purpose, number, band and operated radio electronic means.

According to the amendment, the tariffs will be set by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, taking into account the number of radio frequency (channels) denominations, technical indicators of the used radio-electronic means, and others.

Previously, the tariffs in this area were set by the Tariff (Price) Council.