Azerbaijan eyes establishing new national ICT standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan eyes establishing new national information and communication standards, starting from 2023, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

This was revealed during the regular meeting of the Technical Committee (TC-05) for Standardization of Information and Communication Technology.

The meeting participants noted that the work done in line with the Action Plan for 2022, and new national standards to be prepared in 2023, are crucial in terms of the further development of the country's ICT sector.

In 2022, the Technical Committee held three meetings, prepared seven national ICT standards, as well as revised other seven standards previously adopted in accordance with the current legislation.

"Standardization defines the basis of both current and future development, and is constantly developing due to scientific and technological progress. The dynamic ICT advancement requires national standards both in Azerbaijan and in other countries of the world," the meeting participants said.