Azerbaijan significantly improves position in National Cybersecurity Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan has improved its rank in the National Cybersecurity Index by 34 positions to 52-nd, Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) told Trend.

According to the association, success in the field of digital development and cybersecurity have allowed Azerbaijan to improve its position in the international National Cybersecurity Index.

“The National Cybersecurity Index ranks and evaluates 46 indicators of the digital environment of 161 countries. Our country has improved its rank by 34 positions - from 86-th to 52-nd," the association said.

Azerbaijan's previous rating stood at 37.66, while jumping to 59.74 in the latest report.

It was noted that the National Cybersecurity Index, developed by the Foundation of the Estonian e-Governance Academy, is a global index that, in real time, measures the readiness of countries to ensure cybersecurity and manage cyber incidents.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the development of cybersecurity in all areas, as well as strengthening the cyber protection of crucial information resources, is one of the country's top priorities. The head of state gave appropriate instructions on taking steps toward the development of this sphere.

The national strategy of Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity and information is being developed by a number of departments and organizations, including the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Electronic Security Service, the State Security Service, and a number of other institutions.