Azerbaijan open to cyber security innovations - CEO of IT company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan is open to innovations and new technologies in the field of cyber security, CEO of BAKOTECH company Eugene Badakh said during a conference on the topic "Digital Future of Business and Protection against Cyber ​​Threats", Trend reports.

According to him, this openness is observed both in the private and public sectors.

"In the future, we plan to increase our contracts, and this year new products on cyber security and data protection will be presented in Azerbaijan. We also aim to strengthen human capital and train local representatives in information security trends," he added.

Badakh reminded that BAKOTECH has been operating in the Azerbaijani market since 2015.

BAKOTECH is an international group of companies, a flagship in focused Value Added IT Distribution that represents solutions of leading IT vendors. Positioning itself as a True Value Added IT distributor BAKOTECH provides professional pre-sales, post-sales, marketing, and technical support for partners and end-customers. Geographically the company operates in 26 countries covering Eastern Europe, the Baltic States, the CIS, and the Balkan with offices in Kyiv, Prague, Krakow, Astana, Almaty, and Baku.