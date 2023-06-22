Azerbaijani ICT starts keeping records of telecommunication market participants (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Agency of Azerbaijan has started keeping records of local internet operators and providers since January 2023, the ICT told Trend.

Keeping records will play an important role in a detailed analysis of the telecommunication market and the expansion of its regulatory capabilities, as well as in the development of relations between consumers and regulated entities.

Moreover, analysis of telecommunication market data will contribute to the formation of healthy competition in this area.

Meanwhile, the ICT has prepared a draft "Rule on quality indicators of telecommunication services" in order to determine the quality indicators and requirements for the level of quality of telecommunication services, regulate the activities of operators, internet service providers on the quality of services, as well as bring the quality of telecommunications services in line with international standards.