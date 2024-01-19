Azerbaijan, Coursera moot digitalization impact on labor market, co-op opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and Coursera company have discussed the impact of digitalization on the labor market and opportunities for cooperation, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Promoting joint activities with global partners in the field of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies contributes to the development of the innovation ecosystem of our country. Within the Davos Economic Forum, we met with CEO of Coursera Jeff Maggioncalda, discussing with him the implementation of the 4SI Academy project in our country, the impact rapid digitalization on the labor market and potential opportunities for cooperation", the minister said.

The Azerbaijani Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution launched the project Academy 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution Academy) last year.

The 4IR Academy (Fourth Industrial Revolution Academy) offers a platform for 10,000 people to advance their knowledge in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, cloud computing, programming languages, and other areas. The Coursera company provides participants the chance to sign up for over 700 free courses. The project promotes the development of knowledge and expertise in the field of technologies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as the education of skilled professionals to fulfill the demands of the labor market.

