Turkmenistan takes strides towards digital economy development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. The 8th meeting of the Working Group on the Development of the Digital Economy was held in Turkmenistan in an online format, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Sea and River Routes (Turkmendenizderyayollary) Agency, the issues of further implementation of the e-Government system and improvement of the unified portal of public services were on the agenda.

During the meeting, the parties discussed measures designed to accelerate the digital transformation of the country, and noted the close cooperation with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the implementation of the tasks set.

At the same time, the meeting discussed the progress of work on the creation of an interdepartmental electronic document management system and a unified register of public services.

Representatives of various ministries and departments took part in the meeting, shared their experiences and outlined plans for further digitalization of their institutions.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively focusing its efforts on the development of the information technology sector, striving for a modern digital society.

Public investments in the infrastructure of high-tech projects, expanding access to broadband Internet, and initiatives to develop digital skills among the population contribute to the growth of the IT industry in the country.

