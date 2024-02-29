Iranian satellite launched into space from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The Russian ‘Soyuz’ satellite carrier has successfully launched Iran’s ‘Pars 1’ satellite from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Trend reports.

Weighing 134 kilograms and developed by the Iranian Space Research Center, the ‘Pars 1’ satellite now orbits 500 kilometers above Earth.

Iranian officials have declared ‘Pars 1’ a research-oriented satellite, having undergone 93 different tests.

Equipped with three infrared cameras, ‘Pars 1’ is expected to surveil Iran’s entire landmass every 45 to 100 days.

Its mission includes relaying data on solar panel operations, GPS, ODS, and other pertinent information back to Iran.

The launch of ‘Pars 1’ marks the 12th satellite deployed by Iran’s current administration since their tenure began in August 2021.

