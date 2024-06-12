SIRI to lend hand in crafting Azerbaijan's strategy for digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. SIRI will support the development of Azerbaijan's digitalization roadmap, Technical Director for Europe and Asia at the International Center for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) Aykut Yeni told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of a seminar on the Intelligent Industry Readiness Index being held in Baku.

"Our initial step is to create SIRI, one of the world's most advanced and valuable instruments for digitalization processes. It is also crucial to us that everyone understands SIRI. It will help Azerbaijan create its digitalization strategy. We have laid the groundwork for the steps we will take in this direction today at this event, and we are now planning for the next objectives. I believe SIRI will make a significant contribution to the beneficial operations of the entire digital business,” he said.

To note, the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) was established by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with a network of leading technology companies, consulting firms, industry, and academic experts. SIRI comprises a set of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers, regardless of industry, start, scale up, and sustain the manufacturing transformation process.

SIRI covers the three core elements of Industry 4.0: process, technology, and organization.

