Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Chinese Star.vision sign memorandum of understanding (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan's Azercosmos space agency and Chinese Star.vision company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

According to the agency, the signing ceremony took place during the visit of the company delegation to Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the MoU is strategic cooperation in the joint development and application of necessary algorithms for satellite and orbital tests, using artificial intelligence solutions developed by Star.vision.

This also includes the joint implementation and exchange of experience in advanced digital initiatives aimed at transforming the Earth observation landscape using artificial intelligence and satellite technologies.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, the leadership of Azercosmos invited the Star.vision company to participate in the COP29 event.

To note, Azercosmos aims to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of research and development activities and major global projects, cooperating with international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local know-how.

The agency's goal is to develop a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

