CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of equipment

25 June 2019 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan Airways buys 2 radio stations via tender
Tenders 17:59
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover increases
Economy 17:52
Glass plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:40
Kazakh Arys city to be restored as soon as possible
Kazakhstan 15:34
Uzbekistan Airways announces tender for purchase of auto parts
Tenders 15:29
Explosion in Kazakh city is not of radioactive kind
Kazakhstan 14:15
Latest
Iran eyes to produce 860,000 tons of meat
Business 18:02
Uzbekistan expands co-op with Italy, Belgium in textile sector
Economy 18:02
Uzbekistan Airways buys 2 radio stations via tender
Tenders 17:59
Bike and Snake: Meet the robots that will keep Norway's gas flowing
Other News 17:58
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover increases
Economy 17:52
Georgian ministry changes forecast for electricity imports
Economy 17:44
Montenegro invites Azerbaijan to participate in tender on managing 2 airports
Business 17:38
Forests burning in western Turkey
Turkey 17:37
Azerbaijan-Montenegro trade growing
Business 17:35