Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender

10 January 2020 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: icing considered main reason for crash
Transport 14:08
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12
Belarus’ BELAVIA airlines launches flights to various Kazakh cities
Transport 11:59
Turkish TAV Airports Holding continues talks on buying Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport
Transport 10:51
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender
Tenders 10:16
Kazakh Bek Air plane’s crash: preliminary results to be announced
Kazakhstan 09:45
Latest
EBRD to finance construction of sewage systems, electricity lines in Uzbekistan
Business 14:42
Georgian companies to take part in international exhibition in UK
Business 14:29
Gas pipeline under construction in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Construction 14:18
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: icing considered main reason for crash
Transport 14:08
Azerbaijani Energy Minister talks role of co-op with France
Oil&Gas 14:02
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of industrial oil receipt from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:55
Second collision of ships occurs in Turkey on Jan. 10
Turkey 13:40
Chinese company to create silk-growing cluster in Uzbekistan
Business 13:39
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12