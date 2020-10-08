Tender for landscaping services announced in Azerbaijan's Baku

Tenders 8 October 2020 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Tender for landscaping services announced in Azerbaijan's Baku
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 8
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 8
Iranian flu vaccine to be distributed next year
Iranian flu vaccine to be distributed next year
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 7
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 7
Latest
Azerbaijan isn't and won't become a tool in hands of other countries - President Aliyev Politics 16:44
Azerbaijan discloses eight-month volume of non-life insurance market Finance 16:35
Armenia trying to deceive international community, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief on Al-Shurug TV channel Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:30
Russian airlines receive permits for regular flights to Azerbaijan Transport 16:22
Alleged information that Azerbaijan attracts militants from Syria, Libya - absurd, says expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:19
Armenia calls everywhere, make plea to everyone - ‘stop Azerbaijan’, says President Aliyev Politics 16:18
Turkish government says Armenia poses real threat to Europe's energy security Turkey 16:13
COVID-19 causes great damage to civil aviation of Georgia Transport 16:10
Volume of mining materials exported from Iran's Bushehr province announced Business 16:08
SOCAR says no changes in schedule for TAP commissioning so far Oil&Gas 15:54
Azerbaijan reports 154 fresh COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:44
Armenian government should stop saying that Karabakh is Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 15:34
Turkmen Textile Ministry extends tender for introduction of spunlace production Tenders 15:18
Armenia using civilians just to have more people on battlefield - President Aliyev Politics 15:14
Karabakh is Azerbaijan, says Baku's Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:07
International companies to enjoy significant tax incentives in Georgia Finance 15:03
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 8 Society 15:02
Iran discloses share of provinces in its total exports Business 14:58
Azerbaijan grows import of sausages from Russia Business 14:55
Armenia’s Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar destroyed - Assistant to president (VIDEO) Politics 14:54
We are not on Armenian land, we are on our land - President Aliyev Politics 14:50
Azerbaijan releases update on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks - General Prosecutor's Office Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Belarusian Airline extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 14:43
Loans of small and family hotels to be restructured in Georgia Finance 14:40
Georgia plans to increase its spending Business 14:38
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up again Finance 14:38
Azerbaijani president claims terrorists from various countries flock to Armenia these days Politics 14:37
Azerbaijani president on positions of Russia, Iran and US on Nagorno Karabakh conflict Politics 14:36
Production units in Iran's Kurdistan province paid bank advances Business 14:32
Azerbaijan's Azertutun LLC reveals tobacco processing volumes Business 14:30
Ukrtransnafta puts 15,000 tons of Azeri Light oil for auction Oil&Gas 14:22
World Bank says inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target range Finance 14:21
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijan’s Barda from 'Tochka-U' high-precision tactical missile system, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 14:20
Armenia commits war crime by shelling Azerbaijani civilians - Turkish Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:13
German minister says rising coronavirus numbers worrying Europe 14:10
Int'l organizations' attitude caused Armenia to be spoiled, to engage in new occupation activities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:05
Armed unmanned aerial vehicles made in Turkey facilitates our work - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
President Ilham Aliyev: Why should a person born in Armenia fight against us on Azerbaijani soil? Politics 14:03
Azerbaijani president: Words that “Azerbaijan is not alone” in people’s letters coming from Turkey have, of course, further increased love of Turkey Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan able to liberate its lands without anyone's help - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 14:01
Armenia - racist country, representatives of no other nationality can live there, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:01
We have repeatedly said that sanctions should have been applied to occupying state of Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:52
President Aliyev claims Azerbaijan never fought against civilian population Politics 13:52
Losing battle, in an effort to stop Azerbaijani army, Armenia resorts to heinous acts, says Azerbaijani president Politics 13:51
Azerbaijani president: Azerbaijan buys weaponry, whereas Armenia often receives it free of charge Politics 13:49
Azerbaijani president to Armenian leadership: Sooner you leave occupied lands, better it will be for you Politics 13:49
Georgian Huashun International Industrial Investment Group sells stake in Myway Airlines Business 13:45
Iran reveals volume of cargo shipment via Iranian ports Transport 13:44
Azerbaijani army inflicts artillery strikes against Armenian armed forces during night battles (VIDEO) Politics 13:42
Everything going according to plan, Azerbaijani army restoring territorial integrity of country, says President Aliyev Politics 13:28
Azerbaijani army troops participating in battles being supplied at high level - ministry Politics 13:22
Azerbaijani armed forces captured another Armenian soldier (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
People injured in Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenian missile attack Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:15
Attack on Ganja - crime, says ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:12
Gold sales exceeded gold purchases in Uzbekistan Finance 13:11
Azercell's “Mobile Eye Clinic” is providing medical treatment to families of martyrs, refugees and Internally Displaced Persons on World Sight Day (FOTO) Society 13:11
Turkmen Rysgal Bank introduces Internet banking service Finance 13:10
Super contract sizes for admission to Uzbek educational institutions revealed Finance 13:09
Armenia’s aggressive policy - real danger for entire region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:06
Average monthly nominal earnings of employees increase in Georgia Business 12:50
Demand for Turkish-made furniture in global markets declines Turkey 12:50
Armenian PM once again evading, rather than speaking to point, this time on BBC Politics 12:49
New civilian casualties in Azerbaijani Aghdam district from Armenian strikes revealed Politics 12:36
German FM’s statement calling for ceasefire and putting pressure on Azerbaijan - regrettable, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says Politics 12:29
Armenian servicemen leave military equipment in Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 12:28
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 12:28
Turkmenistan continues to expand Gulistan residential area Construction 12:13
Georgia's international foreign exchange reserves up Finance 12:13
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:10
Turkish media talks further plans on cargo transportation along BTK Transport 12:10
Aluminum production in Iran growing Business 12:06
Progress in Shah Deniz-2 project exceeds 95% Oil&Gas 12:00
Armenia continues to shell Azerbaijan's cities with missiles, heavy artillery - top official Economy 11:58
SOCAR discloses volume of investments in Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 11:53
Armenia's strikes on Azerbaijani cities - attempt to drag CSTO in conflict - analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:51
Aggressive policy of Armenia greatly hinders economic co-op in region, says Azerbaijani Minister of Economics(PHOTO) Economy 11:42
Furniture export from Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 11:42
Defense Ministry says Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan's Barda city Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continues compensating clients of closed banks Economy 11:40
Russian low-cost airline eyes to set up new flight routes to Uzbek cities Transport 11:37
COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Georgia Georgia 11:35
Germany adds Georgia to COVID-19 risk list Transport 11:34
Uzbekistan supports Turkmenistan in establishing international co-op in transport sector Transport 11:33
Turkey's ministry talks LPG shipments across country's ports Turkey 11:32
Iran’s Sirik port exports non-oil products to Oman Business 11:31
Turkey reveals data on unprocessed sulfur shipments across its ports Turkey 11:31
Diesel transshipment figures via Turkish ports published Turkey 11:29
Azerbaijan NGOs specialized in human rights protection protest Amnesty International's statement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:22
Give Karabakh back to Azerbaijan - only logical solution to conflict - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:20
Azerbaijan reveals images of Ganja city shelled by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 11:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 8 Finance 11:05
Azerbaijan uses right of self-defense against Armenia’s aggression - Pakistani politician Politics 11:02
School in Azerbaijan's Goranboy under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:59
Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen co-op with Russia Business 10:53
Azerbaijan destroys drone of Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:52
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:51
Volumes of jet fuel shipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:48
Gasoil shipment figures via Turkish port unveiled Turkey 10:47
Dolomite transshipment figures via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:47
LNG shipment data across Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:46
All news