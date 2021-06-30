Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy spares

Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy spares
'Karabakh.Center' online resource presentation underway in Baku - LIVE Politics 11:14
India’s Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid: US’ National Institute of Health Other News 11:06
Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Covishield, EU Travel Issues With Top Official Other News 11:04
Rasht-Astara railway should be spotlight within North-South corridor – Iranian ambassador Transport 11:03
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:02
Indian Union Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss global minimum tax Other News 11:02
Uzbekistan, Turkey eye facilitating mutual access of products to markets of two countries Uzbekistan 11:02
Georgia sees increase in blueberries export Business 11:01
India now has four Covid-19 vaccines, will close deal with Pfizer soon: Govt Other News 10:57
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of catalysts Tenders 10:56
Iranian currency rates for June 30 Finance 10:56
Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues, Covid During Meet With Counterparts From US, Other Countries Other News 10:54
Covid-19: India takes advance steps to mitigate third wave Other News 10:53
UAE: Indian lawyer receives 10-year Golden Visa Other News 10:52
India approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Other News 10:51
USAID to partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 10:42
USAID Hosts Summit to Promote Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 10:26
Official visit of Sadyr Zhaparov to Tajikistan over Kyrgyzstan 10:24
"Fiber-optics will reach 50% of Israeli homes this year" Israel 10:22
Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijanis during First Karabakh War giving testimony (PHOTO) Politics 10:19
Trial of 13 members of Armenian terrorist group postponed in Baku Politics 10:14
Hydrocarbon sector to provide integral part of solution to climate change - Int’l Energy Forum Oil&Gas 09:53
Backbone of natgas infrastructure gives hydrogen production via steam methane head start – Int’l Energy Forum Oil&Gas 09:51
Azerbaijan's ATEF Group supplies power transformer to Kyiv pumped-storage plant Economy 09:48
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 30 Uzbekistan 09:48
Oil rises a second day as stockpiles fall, supply tightens Oil&Gas 09:47
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 09:32
ICD, Da Afghanistan Bank and ABA Support in Transforming the Islamic Finance Industry in Afghanistan Arab World 09:17
U.N. chief urges U.S. to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015 Nuclear Program 08:36
Azerbaijan International Telecom company opens tender to buy cooling system Tenders 08:13
EU preparing “Long-Term Energy Strategy for Azerbaijan” - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:13
Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss situation in South Caucasus Russia 08:09
U.N. states agree to $6 bln peacekeeping budget, averting shutdown Other News 07:59
North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse Other News 07:20
Brazil reports 1,893 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:39
U.S. military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal US 05:57
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 12 with 149 missing US 05:22
Algeria eyes oil and gas revenue of $30 bln in 2021 Arab World 04:05
United Airlines orders 200 more Boeing 737 MAX jets US 03:31
Israel, U.S., Britain complete joint F-35 jets exercise Israel 03:00
Ukraine clinch 2-1 win in extra time over ten-men Sweden in Euro 2020 last sixteen Other News 02:21
US first lady may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo: President Biden US 01:41
German military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan Europe 01:09
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study Other News 00:28
Railway sector is of particular importance for German-Uzbek co-op - ministry (Exclusive) Transport 29 June 23:59
Israel’s Yair Lapid in the UAE on first official visit Israel 29 June 23:45
OPEC+ ministers reschedule monitoring committee meeting from June 30 to July 1 Oil&Gas 29 June 23:09
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 29 June 22:35
EBRD hikes Turkey’s growth forecast, sees stronger regional recovery Turkey 29 June 22:33
England send Germany home in Euro last 16 Other News 29 June 22:29
Chair of Azerbaijani parliament speaks at Turkic Council’s Office in Budapest (PHOTO) Politics 29 June 22:13
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes European champion Society 29 June 22:12
UK reports another 20,479 coronavirus cases Europe 29 June 22:08
Statistics on trade turnover between Spain, Turkmenistan revealed Business 29 June 21:38
Belarus' wood exports to Kazakhstan up by over 20% Kazakhstan 29 June 21:35
Covid-19: AstraZeneca’s India vaccine partner seeking EU travel resolution Other News 29 June 21:31
Presence of online shops in Azerbaijan increases competitiveness among entrepreneurs ICT 29 June 21:30
Capital budget of Georgian Tbilisi for 2021 exceeds planned indicators Finance 29 June 21:29
Czech companies actively participate in tenders of Georgia - ministry Transport 29 June 21:29
Quota for bilateral transit traffic increased between Azerbaijan, Turkey Transport 29 June 21:29
Uzbekistan, Turkey agree on several investment projects Uzbekistan 29 June 21:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 29 Society 29 June 21:00
Azerbaijan to introduce fines for use of disposable plastic dishes soon Society 29 June 21:00
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves general plan of Aghjabadi town Society 29 June 20:59
Azerbaijan confirms 87 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries Society 29 June 20:51
Azerbaijan discloses composition of national team at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva (PHOTO) Society 29 June 20:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 30 Oil&Gas 29 June 20:26
ANAMA calls for raising mine awareness (PHOTO) Society 29 June 20:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 29 June 20:25
Construction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway underway (PHOTO) Society 29 June 20:24
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopts resolution on public transport Society 29 June 20:11
Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO) Society 29 June 19:23
EBRD forecasts Georgian economy to grow Business 29 June 18:06
Azerbaijan launches new e-service for vaccinations Society 29 June 17:52
Azerbaijani doctor warns of new global pandemic Society 29 June 17:44
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: "We're here to stay" Israel 29 June 17:41
Oman expands COVID-19 vaccinations to over 18s Arab World 29 June 17:41
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push Europe 29 June 17:30
Vaccination with third dose of Sputnik V safe, provides higher antibody titer Russia 29 June 17:28
Georgia sees increase in imports of mobile phones ICT 29 June 17:26
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country Business 29 June 17:26
Azerbaijan held investigation on crashed Russian helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 29 June 17:25
Azerbaijan sees decline in population's nominal income Finance 29 June 17:13
Iran shares data on minerals extraction from mines of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 29 June 17:05
Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Competitions in Geneva Society 29 June 17:04
Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry Economy 29 June 16:57
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 29 June 16:56
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Business 29 June 16:56
Investment in industrial plants in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 29 June 16:55
French Schneider Electric to provide smart tailored solutions for Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 29 June 16:53
Iran reveals number of enterprises put into operation in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 29 June 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for transport services Tenders 29 June 16:38
S. Korean CelluFab eyes launching biodegradable disposable production in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 29 June 16:38
Uzbek currency rates for June 30 Finance 29 June 16:36
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region shows highest growth in business activity in May 2021 Business 29 June 16:36
Data on fees in Azerbaijani insurance market as of early June 2021 disclosed Finance 29 June 16:33
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure Transport 29 June 16:33
Central Bank notes increase in net profit of Uzbek banks Finance 29 June 16:33
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car Business 29 June 16:32
Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 29 June 16:32
