KOICA Office in Azerbaijan announces a tender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Azerbaijan Office invites eligible bidders of being interest in an International Competitive Bid to provide “Tablet PC” for the “Project for Teachers’ Capacity Building and Establishment of Educational Information System for the Ministry of Education of The Republic of Azerbaijan”. The Project is implemented with the grant aid of the Government of the Republic of Korea.

Description of Bidding

Bid Title: the provision of equipment for “Project for Teachers’ Capacity Building and Establishment of Educational Information System for the Ministry of Education of The Republic of Azerbaijan.

Work scope: Provision and After-sales service for the equipment

Project Site : Baku, Azerbaijan

Address : Təhsil Sisteminin İnformasiyalaşdırılması İdarəsi, AZ1106, Azərbaycan, Bakı, Nərimanov, Azadlıq prospekti 909

Employer : Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) Azerbaijan Office

Procurement, Inspection Period: by Nov 30, 2021

Contract Period: 3 months from the day of the Contract

Expected Budget: 355,208 AZN (VAT Excluded)

Currency of Financial Proposal: AZN

Bid Type: General Competitive Bidding

Bid Procedures and Selection of Successful Bidder

Bid Procedures:

Step 1: Submission of the letter of interest (Including A Bid Bond)

Distribution of Form of the letter of interest: Refer to the KOICA Azerbaijan Office’s website or contact the office

Step 2: Submission of bidding documents and document for qualification assessment

Step 3: Bid opening

Step 4: Qualification assessment in the order of the lowest price above the lower limit of bid

Step 5: Final decision on the winner

Criteria for Successful Bidder: Lowest bidder who passes qualification assessment after the opening of the bid

The lowest bidder, who submits lowest bid price above the lower limit (84.25%) without exceeding estimated price, and if it obtains the total point above 85 through the goods procurement qualification assessment, will be the successful bidder.

Price proposal shall be equal or less than the ‘Estimated Price’ and shall be equal or more than the Lower limit (84.25%). Any bid which does not meet the above limitation may result in rejection of its bid

Qualifications of Bidders

To qualify for participating this bidding, Bidders shall meet all of the following minimum criteria:

No. Activities Schedule Venue/ Remarks 1 Bidding announcement Sep 27, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan office 2 Question period Sep 27-29, 2021 Only by e-mail 3 Answers for the questions Oct 1, 2021 Only by e-mail 4 Submission of letter of Interest (Including A Bid Bond) 15:00, Oct 4, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan Office 5 Submission of bid documents and document for qualification assessment 15:00, Oct 8, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan office 6 Bid Opening 16:00, Oct 8, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan office 7 Qualification assessment in the order of lowest bidder Oct 11-12, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan Office 8 Selection of Successful bidder 15:00, Oct 14, 2021 By-email

Documents for Submission of letter of interest

Bidding and qualification assessment (direct submission to KOICA Azerbaijan office)

Confirmation letter to participate in the Bid

Notice: Any obligation regarding VAT tax will be contractor's responsibility.

KOICA Azerbaijan Office

Address: Chirag Plaza (4th Floor), Tbilisi Avenue 49/C, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ 1065

Tel: +994-12-499-7214(~6)

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

General conditions of contract

Others

KOICA will not be responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by Bidders in connection with the preparation or delivery of bids.

URL: https://www.facebook.com/koica.azerbaijan/

URL: http://www.koica.go.kr/sites/aze_en/index.do

The bidders must provide a Bid Bond for bidding participation in an amount and form (five percent of your bid amount). In case successful bidder refuse to sign contract without convincing reason, bid bond will be refunded to KOICA.

5. Language to be used for bidding: English

6. Schedule of Bid