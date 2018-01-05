Wizz Air eyes to change flights terminal at Baku airport

5 January 2018 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Starting from Jan. 15, Wizz Air, Hungarian low-cost airline, plans to use Terminal 2 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku when operating flights, instead of Terminal 1, the company told Trend Jan. 5.

Wizz Air operates flights from Baku to Budapest.

Terminal 2 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport meets all international requirements for the operation of civil airports. There are cafes and restaurants, duty-free shops in the terminal. Free high-speed internet access is available throughout the airport.

