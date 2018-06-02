Direct flights to connect Azerbaijan's Baku with Russia's Chelyabinsk

2 June 2018 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) of Russia issued a permit to IrAero Airlines for flights to Azerbaijan.

IrAero Airlines has been granted a permit for the regular passenger flights on the Chelyabinsk-Baku route with a frequency of two times a week.

IrAero is an air carrier based in Irkutsk, Russia. It carries out domestic and international scheduled passenger services, charter and cargo flights within Russia, to countries of the near abroad and China.

The company operates flights to Baku from Krasnoyarsk.

---

