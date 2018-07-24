Baku leads among among travel destinations among CIS states

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Baku, Minsk and Almaty are the leaders in the ranking of summer trips to the cities of the CIS countries, according to the rating prepared by the analytical agency "TurStat".

The rating of the CIS cities is presented based on the analysis of the popularity of tourist trips in the summer of 2018.

The report said tourists prefer to enjoy their stay on the Casian Sea resorts (Baku), Narach lake (Belarus), Shymbulak mountain resort (Almaty), Burabai resort area (Kazakstan), Issyk-Kul lake (Kyrgyzstan).

Russian tourists spend on vacation in cities and resorts of the CIS countries from $50 to $100 per day on average for accommodation and food.

The trips to Chisinau and Bishkek are usually chosen as the cheapest summer tours in CIS, and Baku and Astana are the leaders among the weekend tours and shopping tours.

Rating:

No. Cities 1 Baku (Azerbaijan) 2 Minsk (Belarus) 3 Almaty (Kazakhstan) 4 Yerevan (Armenia) 5 Astana (Kazakhstan) 6 Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) 7 Tashkent (Uzbekistan) 8 Chisinau (Moldova) 9 Dushanbe (Tajikistan) 10 Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)

