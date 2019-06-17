110th session of UNWTO Executive Council taking place in Baku

17 June 2019 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The 110th regular session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports on June 17.

The decision to hold a two-day event in Baku was taken on May 23-25 ​​at the 108th session of the UNWTO Executive Council in San-Sebastian, Spain.

Holding the session in Baku is of great importance from the point of view of developing multilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan with UNWTO and strengthening the authority of Azerbaijan in the international arena, a source from State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend. This is also useful for promoting the country’s potential as an attractive tourist destination.

Officials and other guests from more than 40 countries will have the opportunity to become better acquainted with the tourist opportunities and culture of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has been represented in the UNWTO Executive Council since 2013, and actively participates in the decision-making process.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku Department of Culture opens tender for overhaul
Business 11:25
Grain harvesting completed on 30 percent of acreage in Azerbaijan
Business 10:39
Russian ambassador: Interesting to work in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 16 June 22:00
Baku - Sharm el-Sheikh - Baku direct charter flight to be launched soon
Business 16 June 15:21
Baku Telephone Communications Production Association opens tender to buy materials
Business 16 June 15:00
Azerbaijani ambassador talks on projects contributing to development of regional countries
Politics 16 June 14:51
Latest
Uzbekistan ranks second in the world in terms of remittances from Russia
Finance 11:39
Nvidia to work with Arm chips, deepening push into supercomputers
Other News 11:28
Baku Department of Culture opens tender for overhaul
Business 11:25
Uzbekistan launches factory for production of jeans
Economy 11:15
Turkey conducts operations involving over 1,000 police officers
Turkey 11:10
Sulphur manufacturing at Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan to exceed million tons
Oil&Gas 11:07
German Development Bank supports Georgia’s energy sector reforms
Finance 10:55
Japan arrests man for stabbing police officer, taking gun
Other News 10:49
Grain harvesting completed on 30 percent of acreage in Azerbaijan
Business 10:39