Georgia and Republic of Maldives sign memorandum of cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Maldives, Archil Dzuliashvili (with residence in New Delhi) visited the Republic of Maldives and held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid, Trend reports with reference to commersant.ge .

At the meeting, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries was signed. The parties emphasized importance of the political relations for development of cooperation between the foreign agencies and further deepening the relations between the countries.

During the visit, the Georgian ambassador held meetings with representatives of the Parliament and the Cabinet of the Republic of Maldives including the Minister of Tourism Ali Vahid. The parties discussed the successful experience of the tourism sector in Georgia and at Maldives and stressed the enormous potential for cooperation in this area. At the meeting, a MoU on cooperation in the field of tourism was signed.

The Georgian ambassador also met with the Minister of Education of the Maldives Dr. Aishath Ali. The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the field of higher education. Archil Dzuliashvili visited the National Library and presented books on the history, culture, traditions, literature and attractions of Georgia.

As part of the visit, the Ambassador participated in the forum “Maldives Partnership Forum 2019”.

