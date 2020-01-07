Kazakhstan introduces visa-free regimen for transit passengers from China, India

7 January 2020 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan introduced 72-hour visa-free regimen for citizens of China and India travelling through territory of Kazakhstan via international airports of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda and Taraz, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The regimen was introduced starting from Jan. 1, 2020.

Now, transit visitors from China and India will be receiving stamps in passport at the checkpoints indicating the time of crossing the state border of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has improved its position in The Henley Passport Index published by Henley & Partners company for the third year in a row in 2020.

According to the ranking, Kazakhstan’s passport ranked 67th due to its ability to allow visa free entrance to 76 countries worldwide.

