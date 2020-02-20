Azerbaijan to create information platform on its tourism potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

An online information platform on Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, developed for foreign tourism companies, will be introduced in the country for the first time, Trend reports on Feb. 20 referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

Along with providing foreign companies, involved in organizing tourist trips and selling vacation packages to Azerbaijan, with detailed information, the e-learning platform will also play the role of an online course informing about the country's new opportunities in the field of tourism.

The users will be provided with the information about Azerbaijan’s tourist attractions, historical monuments, culture, cuisine, cultural heritage, architecture, nature, climate, population, language, national holidays, traditions and customs not only in the form of text but also in audio and video formats.

The participants who upon the completion of the course will give the correct answers to the questions in a timely manner, will get the appropriate certificates.

The presentation ceremony of the online platform will be held on April 29 at the Baku Convention Center as part of the Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 forum. The event organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time. The registration of forum participants is underway.

The event will bring together over 400 representatives of travel agencies and tour operators, various airline holding companies from Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia.

The representatives of over 150 local travel agencies, hotels and organizers of active tourism were registered to participate in the event.

Both local and foreign companies are registered via www.travelbusiness.az.