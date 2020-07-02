Egypt receives 313 tourists from Switzerland, Belarus amid flight resumption

Egypt received two flights carrying 313 tourists from Switzerland and Belarus on Thursday, the second day of Egypt's international flight resumption after more than three months of suspension over COVID-19 concernsç Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Hurghada airport received a flight carrying 141 Swiss tourists while Sharm el-Sheikh airport received another with 172 Belarusian tourists, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

Egypt has recently lifted a partial nighttime curfew imposed in the country over the past three months, amid a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Tourism is one of the main sources of national income and foreign currency in Egypt. The country's tourism revenues hit a record high of 13 billion U.S. dollars in 2019.