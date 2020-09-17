UNWTO supports efforts of Georgia to restart hospitality and tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

UNWTO supports the efforts of Georgia and effective policy measures implemented to restart the hospitality and tourism sectors and to gradually reopen borders, Trend reports via the Tbilisi Declaration of the UNWTO Executive Council.

The declaration was adopted within the 112th session of the Executive Council of the UNWTO which is being held in Tbilisi, Georgia between September 15–17.

"These measures position Georgia as a resilient, sustainable and highly valued tourism destination on the global tourism map", states the Tbilisi Declaration of the UNWTO Executive Council.

In addition to key policy issues in the tourism industry, the declaration also includes ways of overcoming existing challenges, as well as promotes future projects. The document highlights the steps taken by Georgia in the fight against COVID-19.

The 112th session of the Executive Council of the UNWTO was opened by Georgian Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia, and UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili. The event includes high-ranking delegates from Spain, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

