Uzbekistan expands visa-free regime, adds five more countries

Tourism 10 February 2021 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has expanded its visa-free regime for citizens of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and China, including the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau of the PRC (People's Republic of China), Trend reports citing national news agency of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that starting from March 1, a visa-free regime is established for a period of 10 days from the date of entry into the territory of Uzbekistan, subject to the presentation of air tickets for departure to their own or to a third country.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov said that tourism in Uzbekistan has become one of the most seriously affected destinations as a result of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was noted that, a total of 1,504,000 tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2020, and travel services worth $261 million were provided in the country last year.

Abdukhakimov added that Uzbekistan plans to carry out all the work not through general figures, but on the basis of specific plans and detailed calculations for flight routes, and focus on pilgrimage.

“We plan to receive 1.7 million foreign tourists in our country in 2021. As a result, the export of tourism services will amount to $370 million,” he stressed.

