Azerbaijan expects positive trends in tourism in 2H2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Positive trends in the tourism sector are expected in a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, in the second half of 2021, Kanan Guluzade, Head of the public relations sector of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

“Although there are expectations for summer tourism, it will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country, and decisions will be made based on the realities that have arisen,” he said.

Guluzade noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the countries of the world is focused on domestic tourism.

“We have positive expectations for inbound and outbound tourism. In general, the processes are encouraging, vaccination against coronavirus is already being carried out and we are optimistic about the prospects in the tourism sector,” Guluzade said.