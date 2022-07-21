Iraero will increase number of flights from Novosibirsk to Baku from August 1

Due to the high demand for flights on this route, the Iraero airline, which is the only one operating direct flights from Novosibirsk to Baku, decided to increase the frequency of flights from two to five per week, the press service of the company said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"From August 1, 2022, Iraero Airlines will operate international flights on the route Novosibirsk - Baku (Azerbaijan) - Novosibirsk five times a week. Flights will be operated on Superjet 100 aircraft on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. One-way ticket price - from 17,000 rubles."