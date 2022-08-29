Representatives of tourism sector of Russia's St. Petersburg to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Saint Petersburg Committee for Tourism Development will hold a series presentations on the city's tourism potential on August 30 in Baku, Trend reports via Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan.

"The road-show will be the first professional event of St. Petersburg in the capital of Azerbaijan of this scale over the last three years," trade representative office stated.

Representative of Azerbaijani travel agencies will participate in the show to attract tourists.

"Currently, Azerbaijan ranks 14th in terms of tourist trips to Russia. But the potential of the Azerbaijani market is far from being exhausted and in the long-term it is very high," Chairman of the St. Petersburg Tourism Development Committee Sergey Korneev said.

The road show in Azerbaijan's Baku will complete a series of presentations of the tourist potential of St. Petersburg in the CIS Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

The 'Welcome to Saint Petersburg' road show includes presentations for other countries besides the CIS countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Vietnam. The government was ready to allocate from 20 to 40 million rubles (from $330,588 to $661,176) for each of the trips.