Azerbaijan, Türkiye to create joint tourist routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The second meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Tourism Commission was held on December 23, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the current state of bilateral tourism relations, issues of management, regulation, promotion, education and training of tourism, marketing, communications and tourism products, development of a program of joint activities for the next period and other issues were discussed.

The meeting of the commission was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Azada Huseynova and Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Nadir Alpaslan.

