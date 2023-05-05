State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan presents system of tourist register (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan presented a tourist information system on May 5 that will serve as a single tourist platform throughout the country, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the agency said to the participants of the event via video message, Trend reports.

Naghiyev noted that a number of important measures have been taken to regulate tourism and develop working mechanisms.

He said that the agency's main policy is aimed at forming a reliable and specialized tourism industry based on the principles of healthy competition and quality of services.

The chairman also said that the taken measures will make it possible to achieve accurate accounting of tourism industry entities in the country, as well as conducting a rating assessment on the level of services provided, and will help build more reliable ties with the subjects of the sphere, consumers and business partners.

The main purpose of the system is to increase the competitiveness of the tourism sector, collect and transmit accurate information about the tourism sector and its resources, improve the quality of travel services provided in the country, and support the branding process and corporate development of business entities.

Within the framework of the information system, a tourist register is maintained and a special quality program has been created, so an information repository is being created and the provision of electronic services is provided.

At the presentation, it was noted that the classification of the subjects of the sphere registered in the register of tourism is carried out, and they participate in a special quality program in the field of tourism. The quality program includes an assessment of compliance with the principles of service quality, digitalization and openness of tourism entities registered and classified in the tourism register.

The event was attended by more than 100 representatives of the sphere, including representatives of travel agencies and hotels, as well as tourist guides, where answers were given to questions from representatives of the tourism industry about the information system presented.