Adapting Azerbaijan's tourism curricula to modern needs stands as one of tasks - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. One of the agency's responsibilities is to align the curricula of tourism programs with the demands of the digitalization and innovation era, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said during the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Trend reports.

"One of the agency's tasks is to adapt the curricula of tourism specialties to the demand in the era of digitalization and innovation. As tourism is a constantly and rapidly developing field, the curriculum and teaching methodology should be regularly reviewed and updated," he stressed.

Baku hosts the first meeting of the BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and challenges in the field of tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

From January through March of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same indicator of 2023 (369,072), according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel