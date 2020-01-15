Over 1,300 km of roads commissioned in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Up to 1,376 kilometers of roads were repaired and commissioned in Azerbaijan in 2019, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the expansion of roads and the creation of highways allowed increasing the speed limit of trucks to 80 kilometers per hour and cars to 90-110 kilometers per hour.

According to the chairman, high-quality and safe roads are an important factor in Azerbaijan's social well-being and economic development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news