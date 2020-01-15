Over 1,300 km of roads commissioned in Azerbaijan

15 January 2020 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Up to 1,376 kilometers of roads were repaired and commissioned in Azerbaijan in 2019, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the expansion of roads and the creation of highways allowed increasing the speed limit of trucks to 80 kilometers per hour and cars to 90-110 kilometers per hour.

According to the chairman, high-quality and safe roads are an important factor in Azerbaijan's social well-being and economic development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s AZVIRT LLC continues reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 14 January 18:17
Azerbaijan plans to build new cross-border bridge in 2020
Transport 8 January 09:57
Summary of state investment in road construction in Azerbaijan in 2019
Transport 28 December 2019 14:14
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT LLC soon to begin reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 7 December 2019 16:58
Azerbaijani company talks on progress in road construction project in Kyrgyzstan
Business 28 November 2019 21:27
Construction of transit highway nearing completion in Iran
Business 14 November 2019 14:54
Latest
EIA names main factors affecting oil prices in 2020-21
Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan, Belarus to discuss oil exports
Oil&Gas 11:59
Azerbaijan Tourism Board warns travel agencies to be attentive due to virus in China
Azerbaijan 11:56
Turkmen Customs Service fully switches to full-scale electronic customs declaration
ICT 11:54
Georgia introduces new unemployment calculation methodology
Georgia 11:52
Uzbekistan to fully switch to mechanized cotton picking by 2026
Business 11:49
Ukraine asks Iran to return black boxes from crashed plane
Europe 11:44
Azerbaijan discloses date of next SGC Advisory Council meeting
Oil&Gas 11:32
New embassy of Uzbekistan being built in UAE
Business 11:29