Baku-Sumgayit road to ease distribution of increased traffic flow between cities

15 January 2020 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The expansion of the Baku-Sumgayit road is an important step in ensuring even distribution of traffic in this direction, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Mammadov said that the Baku-Sumgayit road, expanded in 2011, was envisaged to cope with the flow of 7,000 to 10,000 cars per day, which was relevant for that time.

However, the opening of technology parks and industrial zones, higher education institutions and other facilities led to an increase in the traffic flow along the Baku-Sumgayit road in both directions to 12,000- 14,000 cars per day, Mammadov added.

The official noted that the expansion of a 28-kilometer section of the Baku-Sumgayit road is an important part in addressing this issue.

In this case, it is necessary to find the right solution for the distribution of the automobile flow (in particular, in the Baku-Sumgayit direction) after passing through this section, he added.

"We hope to find a solution on how to pave the way for this task by the end of May-June 2020," the chairman concluded.

