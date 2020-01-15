Austrian company helicopters to fly to Georgian winter resorts

15 January 2020 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia has granted the Austrian company Wucher Helicopter Gmbh permission to fly to Georgian winter resorts, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The company will fly to Goderdzi, Mestia and Kazbegi resorts from January 18 through April 15, 2020. The Austrian company will use three modern AS 350 B3 Heli-skiing helicopters.

Currently, flights to Gudauri and Mestia for heli-skiing tours are carried out by the German company HTM Helicopter Travel Munich GmbH. The company received permits from the Civil Aviation Agency for flights to the winter resort areas pf Georgia on January 6, 2020.

Until April 29 this year, the German company will operate flights to the Gudauri and Mestia zones on modern AS 350 B3 helicopters.

