Kazakh FlyArystan to expand its flights network

24 January 2020 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s only lowcoster, will launch flights on the Nur-Sultan – Aktobe – Nur-Sultan route, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the company.

The launch of the flights is planned on Feb. 28, 2020. The flights are to be carried out four times a week.

As of the end of 2019, FlyArystan was implementing flights on 13 routes. The company also launched its first international flights from Nur-Sultan to Moscow in Dec. 2019.

As noted earlier by Head of FlyArystan Tim Jordan, the company is planning to open at least two new aircraft bases in Karaganda and Aktobe in 2020, and this could lead to launch of more flights.

FlyArystan is the first and only low-cost air company of Kazakhstan. The company started selling tickets online in March 2019.

