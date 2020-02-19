Georgia to participate in Aviation Forum for Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

The United Airports of Georgia LLC (UAG) will take part in the annual European Aviation Forum CONNECT-2020, which is held in Turkey on February 19-21, 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

More than 650 representatives of 50 countries, 65 airlines and 260 airports will take part in the 17th forum.

Within the framework of the three-day forum, 2,600 meetings and 19 exhibitions will be held.

According to the director of the United Airports of Georgia Tamar Archuadze, this forum is one of the main events of the aviation industry.

“In the framework of the forum, we will meet with our partners who operate at our airports, as well as with representatives of other leading airlines and airports in Europe. We will hold presentations of all three international airports in Georgia in order to increase the interest of airlines in the country and maximize disclosure Georgia’s tourism potential,“ said Archuadze.

The CONNECT Forum is a large-scale international event that is held once a year in different countries of Europe. In February 2018, Georgia hosted the 15th forum. It was then attended by more than 500 representatives of 65 airlines and 250 airports.

The European Aviation Forum was founded in 2004 by Airport Agency France.

The United Airports of Georgia LLC, a 100-percent state owned enterprise, owns all airports in the country, including three international airports (Tbilisi International Airport, Batumi International Airport, Kutaisi International Airport, T) and one domestic (Mestia Airport).

