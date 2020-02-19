Uzbekistan plans to upgrade its logistics efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to join the top 50 in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index by 2030, announced First Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov at the international aviation forum in Tashkent on Feb. 19, Trend reports with the reference to Uzbek media.

“We intend to step up efforts to diversify transport corridors and increase transit potential,” he said.

Uzbekistan is far from the sea routes, and its transportation costs are a major factor in the competitiveness of the economy, he noted.

Ilkhom Makhkamov emphasized that Uzbekistan also needs to provide conditions for boosting transport mobility of the public, stimulate the constant renewal of rolling stock, expand the geography of flights and improve transport infrastructure, the message said.

The World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) is published every two years. In the latest report, Uzbekistan ranked 117th, while Kazakhstan (77th place) was the best placed among the Central Asian countries.

Representatives of many companies participate in plenary sessions held as part of the forum. At the sessions, many international experts including Charles Schlumberger (World Bank), Askhat Torshin (Lufthansa Consulting), Amir Otakiy (Bombardier), Kamil Al-Awadhi (Kuwait Airways), Aytach Mastaliyeva (Amadeus), Ralph Weber (Airbus) and Alexey Sinitsky (AtoEvents) shared their experience in the development of tourism and transport systems.

The forum was organized by the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Transport, and Uzbekistan Airways in cooperation with the Fair Exhibition Organizers company (UAE).

