New rules introduced in Georgian seaports due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

All ships entering ports are required to comply with international health care rules, Georgian Maritime Transport Agency said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Reportedly, ships will have to submit amaritime health declaration within 24 hours. Furthermore, if during past three weeks the ship and its passengers were in countries at risk, they will have to go through thermal scanning.

To date, three cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. The Parliament of Georgia has joined the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus. For this purpose, special dispensers with disinfectants are installed at the entrances to the building and at the places of reception of citizens.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

