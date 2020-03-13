Belarusian airline suspends flights to Turkmenistan, Israel and Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13



Trend:

Belarusian airline Belavia temporarily stops flights to Turkmenistan, Israel and Italy, Trend reports with reference to the airline.



According to the report, the airline suspends flights on the route Minsk-Ashgabat-Minsk from March 5 till April 1, 2020.

Due to Italian government's decision to ban entry and exit from 15 provinces of the country and within the framework of combating the coronavirus outbreak, Belavia cancels all flights on the route Minsk-Milan-Minsk from March 12 to April 15, 2020, and on the route Minsk-Rome-Minsk from March 16 to April 15, 2020.

Furthermore, Belavia will reduce the number of flights on the Minsk-Tel Aviv-Minsk route from 13 to 31 March 2020. The company will fly to Israel only on Sundays, while previously, it operated flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

This decision was made because the Israeli aviation authorities announced restrictions on entry to Israel for foreign citizens who do not have Israeli citizenship or an Israeli residence permit, the report said.