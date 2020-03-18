Toyota Center Baku drops prices on some car models amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Coronavirus did not affect sales volumes of Toyota cars in Azerbaijan, PR manager in Toyota Center Baku Eldaniz Jafarov told Trend.

“The car prices remain stable,” Jafarov said. “We are not interested in raising prices. We want Toyota cars to be affordable to our citizens. We made discounts on some car models.”

“The prices for spare parts and after-sales service have not increased, but on the contrary, a discount of up to 15 percent is offered,” PR manager added. “Currently, our discount campaign is underway. As an official Toyota dealer, we work according to the international standards. We constantly analyze the services which are rendered to Azerbaijani citizens, meeting customers’ needs.”

"Japan is located in the most remote point of Eurasia,” Jafarov said. “For this reason, the supply of cars to Azerbaijan takes some time. From the point of view of comfort, endurance and safety, Toyota cars meet all modern requirements and this is worth the time spent for waiting. There are no problems and delays in supply. If such a problem arises, it will be of short-term nature.”

The manager also said that even before the outbreak of coronavirus, the prospects for reducing sales volumes by 2 percent were revealed last year in the automotive sector worldwide.

“This decline will continue until 2022,” Jafarov said. “Of course, this will affect both Europe and Azerbaijan as well. But the automotive sector will further develop rapidly.”

““By 2050, the road transport infrastructure of Japan, the US and Europe will change for the better, as in Azerbaijan. We will witness these and many other innovations in the automotive sector,” he said.

"The Center’s sales and maintenance service is operating in accordance with the requirements put forward by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Jafarov said. “Disinfection is carried out. The company has been provided with special disinfectants and medical supplies to regularly ensure the hygiene of employees.”

“They have been informed about the situation in the country and the measures which are taken by the Operational Headquarters to strengthen sanitary and hygienic measures,” Jafarov said. “We are actively observing these conditions.”

