Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Georgia amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company will evacuate Kazakh citizens from Georgia due to coronavirus outbreak, Air Astana told Trend.

The flight will be carried on March 20, 2020 on the Tbilisi – Almaty route. The plane will fly out from Tbilisi at 15:20 (GMT +4) and will arrive in Almaty at 21:05 (GMT +6).

Those who wish to be registered for the flight should contact Air Astana office in Tbilisi.

The overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 44 people in Kazakhstan, including 19 in Almaty and 25 in Nur-Sultan.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which is relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 8,800. Over 218,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 84,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh