Poland ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan

Transport 30 June 2020 08:15 (UTC+04:00)
Poland ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Poland is ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan, Press Office Director at Poland’s Foreign Ministry Andrzej Fąfara told Trend.

"The institutional contacts between Polish and Azerbaijani sea ports have been established. We look forward to Azerbaijan’s plans to create free trade zone in Baku-Alat port as well. The potential in this area is still big, having in mind the ports being developed on the other bank of the Caspian Sea and vicinity of the Central Asia and Far East markets," he said.

Fąfara noted that Poland and Azerbaijan have to work together in order to effectively connect their ports, multimodal terminals and railways.

Development of ports demands investments and stable, clear conditions and smooth interstate cooperation. Poland has undergone significant changes in this field and is ready to share our experience on developing of port infrastructure as well as legislation in this area," he said.

Fąfara pointed out that the importance of multi-modal transportation, especially using of container transshipment has been increasing.

"Ensuring smooth functioning of the supply chain is of utmost importance, not only in emergency situations. That is why the diversification of transportation routes is essential and beneficial for all subjects of the globalized economy," he concluded.

The Port of Baku is located in Alat (a township 70 km south of Baku), at the crossroads of two major transportation corridors – East-West and North-South. It is also where Azerbaijan’s main railway and highway networks converge, facilitating the implementation of the vision of the port as a grand hub – becoming key to regional and global supply chains. The Port of Baku serves as a major intermodal distribution hub, but will also employ an integrated development model that involves port activities, bonded zone, the Alat township and various transport and non-transport projects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with OSCE MG co-chairs, chairperson-in-office via videoconference
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with OSCE MG co-chairs, chairperson-in-office via videoconference
MFA: Support for Azerbaijani president’s initiative testifies to int’l community’s big confidence
MFA: Support for Azerbaijani president’s initiative testifies to int’l community’s big confidence
Azerbaijani president calls Turkmen president
Azerbaijani president calls Turkmen president
Loading Bars
Latest
Hong Kong leader says not appropriate for her to comment on security law Other News 08:46
Colombia seizes 1.2 tons of cocaine in north port Other News 08:16
Poland ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan Transport 08:15
Boko Haram militants killed in Nigerian military airstrikes in northeast region Other News 08:12
Senegalese president lifts state of emergency Other News 07:33
New Zealand to host virtual APEC meeting in 2021 Other News 06:45
Mark Daly elected speaker of Irish senate Europe 05:57
Sudanese capital Khartoum on high alert ahead of mass demonstrations Other News 05:08
Palestine rejects Israeli annexation plan whether partial or complete: Abbas Arab World 04:21
Merkel, Macron demonstrate unity on post-pandemic EU recovery Europe 03:19
Jordanian FM discusses Israeli annexation with Belgian, Spanish counterparts Arab World 02:28
Tunisian president meets Greek FM on ties, regional issues Other News 01:40
African experts root for policy shift to hasten post-COVID-19 recovery Economy 00:39
Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate Arab World 29 June 23:47
Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea military officials meet over border dispute Other News 29 June 22:50
Albanian president calls for long-term strategy in coping with COVID-19 Europe 29 June 21:59
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with OSCE MG co-chairs, chairperson-in-office via videoconference Politics 29 June 21:01
MFA: Support for Azerbaijani president’s initiative testifies to int’l community’s big confidence Politics 29 June 21:00
Insurance claim payments of seven Azerbaijani companies decrease Economy 29 June 20:15
Azerbaijani president calls Turkmen president Politics 29 June 19:39
Iran Khodro increases its car production Business 29 June 19:39
Azerbaijan's insurance companies raise payments on insurance claims Economy 29 June 19:12
Fitch: Kazakhstan's Samruk Energy reduces exposure to foreign-exchange fluctuations Oil&Gas 29 June 18:54
Kazakhstan taking measures to improve business climate Business 29 June 18:52
EAEU countries to jointly trace goods imported from third-party countries Transport 29 June 18:51
Azerbaijan to increase share of renewables in electricity generation Oil&Gas 29 June 18:41
Azerbaijan's PASHA Kapital increases its investments Finance 29 June 18:35
EU Delegation to Turkmenistan talks joint work on human rights, counter-terrorism Turkmenistan 29 June 18:34
Amazon to pay $500 million in one-time bonuses to front-line workers US 29 June 18:33
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: Development of Azerbaijan's insurance sector intensifies Economy 29 June 18:33
Review of Georgian banking sector's external debt Finance 29 June 18:22
UNICEF, ADB support Uzbekistan in its COVID-19 battle Uzbekistan 29 June 18:16
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 29 June 18:15
External liabilities of Georgian National Bank decrease Finance 29 June 18:09
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to buy spare parts for compressor unit via tender Tenders 29 June 18:03
Azerbaijan's export to Netherlands increases multi-fold Business 29 June 17:54
Iran discloses details of exports of Markazi Province Business 29 June 17:54
Kazakhstan's energy-producing organizations appeal for tariff adjustment Oil&Gas 29 June 17:50
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up Oil&Gas 29 June 17:46
BP Petrolleri A.S. reduces liquid fuels’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 29 June 17:46
Iran declares activities of beekeeping sector in Fars Province Business 29 June 17:44
Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter the emirate Arab World 29 June 17:43
Georgian National Bank reveals gross external debt of country Finance 29 June 17:39
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover with Poland grows Business 29 June 17:35
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 30 Oil&Gas 29 June 17:33
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL reduces sales of petroleum products Oil&Gas 29 June 17:28
Geostat: Georgian agricultural export slightly down Business 29 June 17:19
Small scale power plant put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 29 June 17:08
Ambassador: Georgia, Azerbaijan to develop attractive tourist project Tourism 29 June 17:08
LUKOIL sees rise in sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 29 June 17:05
EU in talks with Turkmenistan to link its gas to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 29 June 17:03
Azerbaijan discloses data on gourds sowing Business 29 June 17:01
Daily coronavirus cases in India near 20,000 as Mumbai extends lockdown Other News 29 June 16:58
Georgia sees decrease in wool production Business 29 June 16:55
Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to 439,000 Europe 29 June 16:53
EU to help strengthen Turkmenistan’s rule of law Turkmenistan 29 June 16:49
Iran discloses value of animal products exported from Semnan Province Business 29 June 16:49
German inflation picks up in June Europe 29 June 16:45
JP Morgan: July to see stock draws in crude oil and major products Oil&Gas 29 June 16:44
Iran looks to maintain vital exports from Pakistan through opened borders Business 29 June 16:42
Belarus’ Belavia postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan Business 29 June 16:35
Production of vegetables increases in Georgia Business 29 June 16:32
Iran's South Pars Gas Company begins repair of its processing plant Oil&Gas 29 June 16:29
COVID-19 cases reach 8,000 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 29 June 16:29
French company to modernize heating network of Uzbekistan's capital in next 30 years Construction 29 June 16:24
Azerbaijan's income from sale of pharmaceutical products grows Business 29 June 16:24
Azerbaijan's milk processing enterprise talks planned production of dairy products Business 29 June 16:11
WHO completes REACT-C19 project in Azerbaijan Society 29 June 16:10
Iran approves long-term strategic agreement with China Business 29 June 16:10
Nissan to launch 7 models in Africa to pursue growth Other News 29 June 16:00
UK's Anglo Asian Mining may ramp up gold production in Azerbaijan Business 29 June 15:57
Tehran Stock Exchange to offer new shares Business 29 June 15:51
Uzbekistan puts corporate bonds of Asia Alliance Bank on stock exchange Business 29 June 15:46
Share of agriculture, forestry, fishing in Georgia's GDP slightly decreases Business 29 June 15:44
Azerbaijan Fish Farm LLC implementing projects to develop fishery industry Business 29 June 15:43
Bank supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction exceeds demand more than two-fold Finance 29 June 15:42
Azerbaijan's income from retail sales of food products rises Business 29 June 15:35
Internet speed continues to increase in Uzbekistan ICT 29 June 15:32
German lower house backs VAT cut from July 1 Europe 29 June 15:30
Georgian National Bank reveals banking sector losses Finance 29 June 15:19
Small catering enterprises of Uzbekistan witness significant decrease in trade Business 29 June 15:19
Demand for Turkish chemical products in Kazakhstan declines Turkey 29 June 15:18
Azerenergy: Millions of manat saved thanks to ‘Azerbaijan’ thermal power station (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 29 June 15:16
Iran allocates quota of exported diesel to border residents Oil&Gas 29 June 14:58
France's Macron pledges extra 15 billion euros to make economy greener Europe 29 June 14:45
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US on the rise Turkey 29 June 14:45
Uzbekistan establishes co-op with largest airline company of Belarus Transport 29 June 14:43
Kazakhstan's power generating company sees drop in sales volume Oil&Gas 29 June 14:43
Austria to support purchase of electric cars with 5,000 eur from July Europe 29 June 14:42
No eviction order for tenants during coronavirus in Iran - minister Business 29 June 14:39
Russian engineering company starts modernization of HPP in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 29 June 14:33
Central Bank of Iran unveils its Euro Deposit Certificate plan Business 29 June 14:27
New greenhouse launched in Turkmenistan's Mary region Business 29 June 14:18
UK-based ITI Capital becomes member of Kazakhstan's AIX Business 29 June 14:16
Georgia expects rich peach harvest this year Business 29 June 14:15
British PM Johnson: We need an interventionist approach to economy Europe 29 June 14:15
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 23 Other News 29 June 14:14
Demand for Turkish cars in Uzbekistan going down Turkey 29 June 14:14
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 29 June 14:13
Credit Suisse appoints new CEO for business in Israel Israel 29 June 14:12
All news