Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Vienna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Airways will launch another charter flight in September, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia.

As reported, the flights will be operated to Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and Vienna by Boeing B737-800 and Embraer E195 aircraft.

Georgian Airways, formerly Airzena, is the privately owned flag carrier of Georgia, with its headquarters in Tbilisi. Its main base of operations is Tbilisi International Airport.

The Council of the European Union updated the list of countries which includes Georgia for which travel restrictions should be gradually lifted on July 31.

Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia unconditionally. All five countries have also opened borders for Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356